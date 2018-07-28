The federal government has confirmed August 28 as date for the commencement of compulsory confirmation examination for some civil servants in federal agencies in the country.

This was contained in a circular released on the official website of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on July 24.

The circular entitled: ‘”Re: 2018 Compulsory Confirmation Examination (Compro I and III for Administrative Executive, Foreign Affairs, Police, Paramilitary, Doctor, Nurse, Engineers and Teachers in the Federal Public Service: New Date for the Examination’’ was signed by the permanent secretary, Career Management Office, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mustapha Sulaiman.

According to the circular, the examination, which is meant for “COMPRO 1&111” is slated beteeen August 28 to 31.

The examination is meant for administrators, executives, foreign affairs personnel, the police, paramilitary, doctors, nurses, engineers and teachers under the government’s payroll.

The circular also states that accreditation of candidates will start on August 28.

It urged Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are yet to forward their candidates’ forms and fees for the examination to do so before August 24.

The circular reads in part:

GROUP A

Wednesday 29th August, 2018

Paper I – Public Service Rules (9.00am -12noon)

(All candidates)

Paper II – Financial Regulations (2.00pm – 4.30pm)

(All candidates)

GROUP B

Thursday 30th August, 2018

Paper I – Criminal Law, Penal Procedures Codes (9.00am- 11am)

(Police Officers/Para-Military Officers)

Paper II – Common Law (9.00am-11am)

(Civilians only)

Paper III – General Paper (2.30pm-4.30pm)

(All candidates)

GROUP C

Friday 31st August, 2018

Paper 1 – (I) Police Orders and Instructions (8.30am – 10.30am)

(for Police Officers only)

(II) Prison Orders and Instruction (8.30am – 10.30am)

(for Prison Officers only)

(III) General Immigration Orders and Instructions (8.30am-10.30am)

(for Immigration Officers only)

(IV) Road Safety Orders and Instructions (8.30am -10.30am)

(for Road Safety Officers only)

(V) Civil Defence Orders and Instructions (8.30am – 10.30am)

(for Civil Defence Officers only)

(VI) Custom Orders and Instructions

(for Customs Officer only)

(VII) NAPTIP Orders and Instructions

(for NAPTIP Officers only)

(VIII) Fire Service Orders and Instructions

(for Fire Officers only)

Paper II (I) Practical Police Works (11.00am – 1.00pm)

(for Police Officers only)

(II) Practical Prison Works (11.00am – 1.00pm)

(for Prison Officers only)

(III) Practical Immigration Duties (11.00am 1.00pm)

(for Immigration Officers only)

(IV) Practical Road Safety Duties (11.00am 1.00pm)

(for Road Safety Officers only)

(V) Practical Civil Defence Duties (11.00am 1.00pm)

(for Civil Defence Officers only)

(VI) Practical Customs Duties

(for Customs Officers only)

(VII) Practical NAPTIP Duties

(for NAPTIP Officers only)

(VII) Practical Fire Service Duties

(for Fire Service Officers only)