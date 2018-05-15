The Federal Government has allocated the sum of N305 million for the establishment of a virtual library in the country.

Prof. Lenrie Aina, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Library, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday said government was committed to the establishment of a virtual library.

The National Librarian said that digitalising library materials would help to improve the quality of the library, improve reading culture and enable the country to keep up with global standards.

“The government has done so well; they have allocated so much money for us to do what is called national virtual library.

“We are working hard so that we can digitize all our books in all the branches so that people can access our books digitally from all over the world.

“We have appointed a consultant who is working round the clock with our staff members to ensure we have that virtual library.’’

He noted that the national library had started the process of digitalising in the past but funding had been a hindrance to its completion.

Aina said that the National Library was in the process of finalising a‎ Memorandum of Understanding with the National Library of Norway to help with the digitisation process.