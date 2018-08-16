The Federal Fire Service has unveiled Fire Alert System Application, a mobile app, to reduce the response time of firefighters to fire outbreaks in the country.

The Controller-General of the Service, Joseph Anebi, disclosed this during a workshop and enlightenment programme on ‘Enforcement of Fire Alarms and Extinguishing Equipment Regulation’ on Thursday in Abuja.

Anebi said when fire outbreak occurs, the mobile App has the capability to inform the Fire Service and the owner of the building simultaneously.

He said: “With SmokeCom, an innovative feature of this App, buildings will be registered and fire detectors installed such that when there is fire outbreak, the Fire Service and the owner of the building will be automatically contacted.

“FASAPP also provides the general public with emergency ambulance services and fire educational enlightenment notifications.

“It also helps to control the use of fire extinguishers for Improvised Explosive Devices, drug trafficking, proliferation of arms, prevents structural fire and attracts foreign investment.”

He said the new app had helped to regulate the sale of fire extinguishers.

Anebi said: “All fire extinguisher vendors will be mandated to register and will be closely monitored for quality assurance and tracking for security purposes.”

According to him, the Service had been blamed for the late turn out to emergency scenes and the circulation of fake extinguishers in the country.

He said FASAPP could be downloaded from all APP stores by simply dialing *737*3*300#.

Anebi said the introduction of FASAPP to the agency had repositioned it to serve Nigerians better.

He added: “This no doubt shows our continuous efforts to ensure the safety of lives, properties and the environment.”