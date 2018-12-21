Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, says a brand new Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules (ADRR), have been put together to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

Abdul-Kafarati also disclosed that the court has revised the Federal High Court Assets Management Corporation Rules.

The judge made the presentation of the rules in Abuja, at the court’s end of year get-together, retirement and merit award ceremonies.

He expressed confidence that with the new rules, the administration of justice would be more robust.

“With these rules, I am confident that the administration of justice, particularly in the court, will be more robust and stress free, for judges, practitioners and the general public,” he said.

He expressed regrets that the Amended Civil Procedure Rules of the court, was not ready for presentation but gave the assurance that as soon as it was ready, it would also be presented to the public.

The chief judge also announced an increase in the welfare package of judges adding that the increase was only marginal due to paucity of funds.

“There is a total addition of N50,000 only to the welfare package raising the total from N305,000 to N355,000.

“Due to the large numerical strength of the judges, the new improved welfare package will enhance the duty of care to our judges, to the tune of N252. 800 million yearly.

“But this will take effect from Jan. 2019.”

He was optimistic that the improved welfare package would assuage the occupational hazards of judges and bring out the best in them.

The judge also gave awards to the three most outstanding staff of the court for the year and also honoured all its 93 retirees for the year 2018.

“I announce Mr Rasaq Sule as the winner of the Chief Judge’s Annual Merit Award, Joseph Areh as the first runner up and Mrs Olive Essien, as the second runner up.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court will commence its Christmas vacation on Dec. 24 and the vacation will end on Jan. 6, 2019.