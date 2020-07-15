



Newsmen reports that the affected ministries include Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Water Resources; Education; Transportation, Environment and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Those in attendance of the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno.

The nine ministers also physically attending the meeting at the Council Chambers include the two ministers from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Clement Agba; Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture) and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





Others are Minister of of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmood, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

However, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

NAN reports that a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Works, retired Maj-Gen. John Obada, who died on June 13, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Late Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971, and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.