The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a number of contracts including a water project and the installation of 30 kilometers pipeline at the cost of N2.5 billion.

FEC also approved the purchase of heavy duty equipment to pull down buildings that contravene the Abuja masterplan at the cost of N147 million.

The council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, in a meeting that lasted over 10 hours, also approved the contract for the construction of a secondary road in Kwali Area Council of the FCT at the sum of N1.8 billion.

The contract is to be executed within 15 months.

Five ministers led by Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The meeting which started around 11 a.m. lasted till 9:35 p.m.

Also, the council approved four water tankers for the FCT Fire Service at N725 million.

Similarly, a contract for phase 2 of the Pategi water project in Kwara State was awarded at N3.2 billion.

Following a memo presented by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, a contract for the procurement of communication gadgets for the Nigeria Customs Service was awarded at N247 million.

FEC also approved the acquisition of 42 flats residential accommodation for the staff of Nigerian Customs, at N152 million per block of six units.

It approved an automation project light house that houses data system for the purpose of effective revenue assessment.

The system will aid the government have a “complete view” of tax income.

FEC equally approved N710 million for the system which will also help improve revenue generation.

To address the open defecation challenge in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will soon launch the Clean Nigeria Campaign.