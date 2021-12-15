FEC approves new salary structure for police

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a “peculiar allowance” for the police.

Disbursement of the new allowances will take off from January 2022.

The allowance will increase police personnel take-home pay by 20 per cent of their present earnings.

The FEC meeting which was held at the renovated Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to 6 per cent, as well as the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Also approved by FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed correspondents after the council meeting, said the approval is in consonance with President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.