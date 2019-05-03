<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Thursday approved N9.2 billion for the construction of seven model schools and supply of antiretroviral drugs to persons living with HIV/AIDS across Nigeria.

The meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, started at about by 4:30 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m.

The Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said N4.6 billion was approved for the construction of seven new model schools, one in each of the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The model schools, he said, will be constructed in the FCT as well as Katsina, Nasarawa, Edo, Lagos, Bauchi and Imo states.

Mohammed said the council also approved the contract for the supply of antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients in the country. He said contracts for the supply of the drugs were awarded in two phases.

He also said four contracts amounting to over N3 billion was awarded for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).