



Five people were said to have died on Thursday night when a group of youths attack a dreaded masquerade in Ibadan, Oloolu, while performing its annual rituals in the metropolis. Several others were reportedly injured.

The hoodlums who allegedly attacked the masquerade at Oje area of Ibadan were more than 80.

According to a source, the irate youths who were armed with machetes, clubs and cutlasses waylaid the masquerade when the rites were almost completed.

When newsmen called the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Ajijola Anabi, if he had knowledge of the incident, he answered in affirmative.

“Yes, I was part of the entourage of Oloolu when the ritual was being performed by the masquerade. It is an annual sacrifice the masquerade performs round the city to ensure peace reigns in Oyo state”.

“The masquerade started the rituals in the morning and he was about concluding it in the evening at Oje when some youths, without any provocation, swooped on the masquerade and people that followed him”.





“They were many. From the way I saw them, they were about 80. They killed no fewer than five people. Among the attackers was a popular hoodlum called “Star boy”. He is very deadly. The youths were brandishing cutlasses, guns and other dangerous weapons.”

“As at this morning (Friday), four boys were injured when they were attacked by the hoodlums. They are being moved from one place to another for treatment.”

“Governor Seyi Makinde should try to empower these local security agencies. Now, the hunters, Agbekoya, Vigilante and Landlord Association will ensure that all the hoodlums are arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution”.

Speaking on the incident, Iyaloja of Oje Market, Alhaja Oluwakemi Laaro Akala said the youths threatened to set her shop ablaze after chasing her sales girls away.

“The government should please help us in checking the excesses of these hoodlums”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, said he had not yet been briefed.