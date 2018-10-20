Several lives were feared dead and houses got burnt during a religious conflict in Kasuwan Magani community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, on Thursday evening.

A resident of the area explained that a young man, who was caught stealing in the market, was being beaten when some youths belonging to the same religious group with the suspected thief, rose in his defence and started attacking those were beating him.

“What happened was that somebody was caught stealing in the market and he was being beaten, then suddenly some youths (belonging to his faith) started attacking those who were beating the thief,” he said.

“The whole thing turned to a religious fight between Muslims and Christians. They started using dangerous weapons to attack each other and setting houses ablaze.

“A number of people were also killed. Security personnel have been deployed and the situation is under control.”

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the community.

The Senior Special Assistant on media to Governor Nasiru El Rufai, Mr. Samuel Aruwan made the announcement on Friday.

He said that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the community takes effect immediately.

The government said the decision to impose the curfew was taken in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Kasuwan Magani has been the scene of violent religious crises in recent times.