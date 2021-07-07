Many feared dead as Boko Haram invades Adamawa communities

Suspected Boko Haram fighters have invaded Dabna Village and adjoining communities close to the hometown of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in Adamawa State.

Residents, who confirmed the attacks, said no fewer than 20 lifeless bodies have been evacuated by the military in the dawn attack.

A resident from the area, who spoke to newsmen on the telephone, disclosed that the attacks also spilled into Garka, the hometown of Boss Mustapha.

However, newsmen could not immediately confirm that.

He said, “This morning, heavily armed gunmen invaded Dabna community. No fewer than 20 persons died in the attacks. At the moment the military has recovered 18 corpses. One of the valiant vigilantes in the area was also killed. The attacks also affected Garka, where a lot of persons have fled.”

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Police command could not be reached to confirm the attacks.

A call put to his phone was answered by a policewoman who said the PPRO was in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police.

Also, efforts to reach, Major Sani Mohammed, Army Public Relations Officer, 23 Armoured Brigade, Jalo Cantonment, to confirm the development proved abortive.