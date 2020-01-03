<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One suspected insurgent reportedly died on Thursday in Boko Haram attack on Michika town of Adamawa.

This is as normalcy has returned to the town following the night attack by insurgents.

It was gathered that many residents that abandoned their houses during the incursion that was repelled by the military have started returning home.

Newsmen report that many residents fled their houses during the Thursday night attack to take refuge in the bush and surrounding hills.

The Adamawa Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, who is also the traditional title holder of Ubandoma of Michika, Mr Stephen Maduwa, said things had normalised and people are returning home.

Maduwa said he was yet to get any information of any civilian casualty.

“We are still assessing the casualty situation and so far I am not aware of any civilian killed or injured but we saw the dead body of one insurgent.

“From all indications, the insurgents were here to steal food and there is a truck they abandoned with food items and two motorcycles,” Maduwa said.

“Some of us ran to villages like Bazza, Husara and Uba. I am just returning to Michika from Uba with my family,” said a man, who simply identified himself as Ali Carpenter.

Another resident, Mr c, said about 20 of them took refuge on the hill.

“It was a terrible experience with the harsh harmattan weather.

“Some people were bold and went back home when the shooting subsided and it was clear that the insurgents had withdrawn, many of us, however, decided to remain on the hill till this morning; it is better than going back to face another surprise,” John said.

Security agencies and Adamawa Government are yet to comment on the development as of the time of filing in this report.