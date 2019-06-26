<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The permanent secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said the administration will not tolerate practices that portray abattoirs in a bad light.

He said the administration is concerned with activities that would ensure sanity and make the territory stand out as a nation’s capital in the eyes of Nigerians and foreigners at all times.

Ohaa stated this when he led other senior officials of FCTA to inspect the abattoir in Karu under Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The permanent secretary disclosed that there was a recent newspaper publication that described Karu abattoir as a place where evil is permissible.

According to him, the FCT administration will not accept drugs abuse and other crimes in any abattoir.

“We were alarmed by a newspaper report that Karu abattoir is where evil is permissible. So I have come with other senior officials of the FCTA to inspect the place and verify that claim. But as we hear from the butchers, it is not as reported.

“This place is very clean and they are doing their normal business. The issue of drugs and prostitution, the administration will take further action on that based on the report available to us. We are going to work with security agents and make sure that we rid this place of all kinds of crimes,” he said.

Asked whether the abattoir would be closed, Ohaa said the report and interface with the management and workers showed that nothing bad had been found about the place.

On his part, the chairman of Karu abattoir, Mallam Magaji Kata, said there was no crime inside the abattoir.

“Inside this abattoir, there is no problem. The challenge we have around this place is from people that come in from neighbouring states with drugs. But we have been doing our best. Our regret is that soldiers are behind the drug dealers,” he said.

Kata urged the FCT Administration to put in place more measures that would provide adequate security for their activities and the customers.