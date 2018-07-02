The Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would vaccinate about 816,978 under-5 children in June/July 2018 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Flagging off the immunisation exercise in Abuja at the weekend, the secretary of HHSS, Barrister Amanda Pam noted that the administration has done well in the interruption of the transmission of the wild polio virus, in FCT, as no confirmed case has been recorded since May 2015.

Represented by Dr. Evans Onyechele, Pam added that the administration has also expanded immunisation services to many unreached populations, such as the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, nomadic settlements and slums.

She therefore urged FCT residents to avail themselves of the opportunity of the June 30th to July 3rd, 2018 immunisation exercise, in which two drops of oral polio vaccines would be administered to all children of 0-59 months old, by house-to-house team vaccinators.

Earlier, the executive secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Development Board (FCT-PHCDB), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said that the board has trained 76 supervisors and 70 monitors for the exercise.

Mohammed called on parents and guardians in the FCT, to avail their children and to make sure that they receive the two doses of the polio vaccines, adding that the board has received about 966 doses of the vaccines.

Also speaking, the Chief of Garki-Abuja, Usman Ngakupi, warned that unless the federal government monitors and controls the movement of foreigners into the country through the borders, the fight to eradicate polio might remain a mirage.

Ngakupi also urged residents to report to the village heads in their areas for necessary action, anybody who refuses to avail his/her children and wards for the immunisation exercise.