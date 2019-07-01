<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Education Resource Centre, Guidance and Counselling Services Division has put together a workshop on handling the adolescents.

This is as a result of the swelling trend of moral decadence among school children, resulting to poor academic performance.

The one-day workshop brought together Guidance and Counsellors and students from both Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the nation’s capital to address and find solution to the growing degree of destructive tendencies in the adolescent students.

Newsmen reports that several speakers in their presentations arrived at a conclusion that with the increasing complexities in the society, industrial and technological development, more attention should be given to the children as adjustments to these facets affect their education.

They therefore implored counsellors to ensure students are well monitored through observation, interview and investigation while finding positive solutions to their problems with the school and parents.

While declaring the workshop open, the Deputy Director, Administration of FCT Education Secretariat, Mallam Abdulrasaq Leramoh , noted that the adolescent age is a period that growing child experiences psychological disorder and develops many unhealthy behaviour such as smoking, drug abuse and violent behavior, among others.

Leramoh, who represented the Director, Administration and Finance of the Secretariat, said adolescence requires careful guidance, understanding and empathy on the part of all those who have responsibility in bringing up children to responsible adults.

He however reiterated that it is only a deliberate, diligent and effective management of all psychological issues that characterise adolescent that would guarantee raising children to be healthy adults who can shoulder the task of improving our society and being the leaders for a better future.

While commending the initiative of the Guidance & Counselling Services Division of Education Resource Centre, Leramoh urged the counsellors and students to take advantage of the workshop designed to refresh their memories and remind them of the herculean task ahead while the students focus on their academics for positive outcome.

Earlier in an address, the representative of Education Resource Centre Director, Mrs. Rose Osuji, Head of Division, Planning and Research, said the workshop become imperative going by what was happening in and around, coupled with the need to guard against the destructive tendencies and vices early by the growing adolescent.

Osuji identified some of the destructive tendencies to include cultism and pre-marital sex, which leads to poor academic performance in schools.

On her part, the Head of Guidance & Counselling Services Division, Dr. Olorungbemi Olanike, appreciated the Education Secretariat for its continuous support towards adding values to the careers and academic activities of the counsellors and students to achieve outstanding results.

She urged the counsellors not to relent on their efforts in molding the students and guiding them in their choice of career and moral upbringing.