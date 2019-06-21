<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In an effort to stop revenue leakages, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced discussions with relevant stakeholders in the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the opening of a revenue retreat organised by FCT – Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) on Thursday in Abuja, the permanent secretary, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, said revenue issues would be reshaped through concerted efforts of the stakeholders.

According to him, all stakeholders must identify challenges and ways to address hiccups that play out between the stakeholders.

Ohaa, however, asserted that the revenue service board was established in 2015 by the administration to augment Federal Government subventions and collect internally generated revenue.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director of Treasury, Ishaku Ismaila, said the retreat would bring about cross-fertilization of ideas that would open more frontiers of progress in FCT and Nigeria at large.

“The FCTA-IRS was established in 2015 to enhance revenue mobilisation strategies that will augment Federal Government subventions and the marginal internally generated revenue,” he said.