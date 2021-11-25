FCTA signs MoU with Nigerian Film Corporation to host Zuma Film Festival in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday hinted that plans have been perfected to hold Zuma Film Festival in 2022.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave this hint when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) in Abuja.

He said the administration has accommodated the hosting of the festival in its 2022 budget and is resolved to make it historic.

Adesola noted that the administration was partnering with the Corporation to organise the Festival as it has the potential of marketing the nation’s capital and attracting investment.

He said, ” During the week of the festival crime rate is likely going to be low within the city. Provisions for the Film Festival has been made in the 2022 budget”.

Earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, noted that Abuja was carefully selected to host the festival, to showcase the beauty and economic potential of the city to the international community.

He hinted that some foreign Embassies in Nigeria have agreed to partner and ensure that the festival was a huge success.

His words; ” with the sustained support and assistance from our international film-friendly nations like United States Embassy, Bangladesh High Commission, Embassy of France, Germany and others in Abuja, we intend to escalate the conversation of establishing a film entrepreneurial hub in FCT “.