The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday closed down the popular Oloye Olajumoke Modern Market in Dutsen-Alhaji, Bwari Area council, over violence between some traders and officials of Environmental Department of the council.

Newsmen report that trouble started when some officials of the department and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), commenced a cleaning exercise and removal of illegal structures and attachments in the market.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the closed market, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah, explained that during the exercise, some persons got angry, attacked the environmental officials and burnt down their office in the area.





Attah said that following the incident, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in collaboration with the Chairman of Bwari, Mr John Gabaya, endorsed the immediate closure of the market until further notice.

He stated that the market would remain closed until Bello and Gabaya were sure the market was safe for traders and customers before it would be re-opened.

According to Attah, a fact-finding committee will be set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also speaking, Secretary of Bwari Area council, Mr Kadanya Peter, said the exercise started last week following the visit by the FCT minister, who expressed worry over the poor sanitary state of the market, and ordered a cleanup.

Peter said as a result of the violence that erupted, some members of staff of the department were seriously injured.