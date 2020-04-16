<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday released the results of 90 persons who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The FCTA in a post via its Twitter handle said those tested for COVID-19 were confirmed negative.

Those tested were from the Mpape community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

FCTA added that everyone with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing in various communities of Abuja, will be screened.





The post reads: “During community active case search, department of public health detected and tested the persons whose test came back as negative.

“As FCTA continues Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to COVID-19.

“This is to detect anyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in FCT.”

Abuja has 58 of Nigeria’s 407 Coronavirus cases; 23 of those cases have been discharged.