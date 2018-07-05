The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), has flagged off the rehabilitation of 10.2-kilometre Abaje-Rubochi road at the cost of N490 million.

The road project has been abandoned for over 32 years, thereby making transportation of goods and services difficult for residents of both Kuje and Abaji area councils, it was gathered.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Federal Capital Territory minister, said that the administration had paid 15 percent mobilisation fee to an indigenous construction firm handling the rehabilitation, while assuring that payment would not hinder the pace of work.

The minister, who spoke through the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Service Secretariat, Malam Adamu Bappai, assured both Abaji and Kuje area councils that the administration would continue to lay emphasis on rural infrastructural development.

According to him, “this road project is very significant to FCT Administration because of the connectivity of both Abaji and Kuje area councils. When completed, it will reduce the pressure on the major highway, thereby making transportation of goods and services easier for rural dwellers.

“It is amazing to note that this road was last constructed 32 years ago, and because of its deplorable condition, farmers find it difficult to transport their farm produce to the larger markets. We are therefore committed to the completion of this project and other rural projects across the Territory”.

Speaking at the palace of Esu Rubochi, the Coordinator of STDD, Tanko Yamawo, pledged his department’s commitment to rural infrastructural development of the Territory.

Yamawo, who revealed that the 10.2 kilometers road project would be completed in 20 weeks, also assured that the road would be extended from Rubochi to Kuje main town after the completion of the first phase.