The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the extension of the period for payment of arrears of ground rents and sundry bills to August 9, 2018.

A statement signed by the information and customers service AGIS Sule Haruna said the grace period is to afford property owners in the Federal Capital Territory that have not cleared theirs to do so or face the necessary penalties..

The FCT Director of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo, dropped the hint while inspecting some facilities of the AGIS Customer Service, remarked that it is sequel to the expiration of the dateline given earlier.

Jalo urged all Plot allottees, Property owners as well as beneficiaries of the Sale of Federal Government Houses in the Abuja should take advantage of this window provided by the Administration.

He reiterated that the settlement of these outstanding ground rents and sundry bills latest August 9, 2018 would save the affected persons the embarrassment that may come out of their inaction.

He warmed that all concerned allottees and beneficiaries who fail to clear their bills within this grace period will have themselves to blame.

“Failure to clear these outstanding ground rents and sundry bills will attract necessary penalties for default, which may include the revocation of such titles as stipulated in the extant laws,” he said.

The Director advised that every property owner should be responsive, as government needs these payments to provide infrastructure, social amenities and other services to the citizenry.