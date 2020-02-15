<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has said that his administration is currently making efforts to review and domesticate the National Teacher Education policy to enhance teachers’ welfare for better service delivery.

He gave the assurance on Saturday at the Second Combined Convocation Ceremony of the FCT College of Education, Zuba, calling, on the management of the college to move some key schools and administrative offices to the permanent site as a matter of priority.

Bello who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, assured the school management that the FCT Administration will assist in making the relocation to the permanent site possible, adding that a lot of resources have been expended on the site through the intervention of TETFUND.

He commended the management of the college for providing high-quality graduates to meet the demand for teachers across the territory and the country at large while stressing that the college has been largely peaceful with minimal unrest either from the students’ body, academic or non-academic staff.

The minister further assured that the provision of qualitative education through the conducive learning environment, qualify teachers and availability of learning tools is a top priority of the present administration towards the development of the sector, just as he pledged to support the college in the accreditation of its various programmes and courses.

“I, therefore, enjoin all staff to be dedicated to their work and to give the students the best that is required of them while shunning vices that are inimical to your professional ethics”.





Bello commended the college for the commencement and smooth take-off of the undergraduate programme for the award of degrees in education while urging management to explore other partnerships and collaborations that would be beneficial to the college in order to complement the efforts of the government.

Earlier, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa, expressed concern over the backlog of graduands of the institution who had completed their NCE programmes, from 2010 to date, while calling on the management to work hard at ensuring that convocation and other such important activities of the college are not delayed.

He, however, commended the provost and management of the college for the laudable achievements the institution has recorded over the last few years, just as he tasked them to work hard and maintain the high academic and moral standards for which the institution is known for.

On his part, the Provost of the college, Dr Muhammad Gambo Hamza, while enumerating the achievements recorded by the institution, however, called on the FCT Administration for the construction of access roads and completion of some buildings at the permanent site.

Hamza also called on the administration to support the college in the accreditation of its various programmes and courses, while assuring that the college will continue to maintain a high standard.

The provost enjoined the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the college by shunning all vices that are inimical to the society.