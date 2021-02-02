



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed the sum of N3.6 billion to the six area councils and other stakeholders as their shares of statutory allocations for the month of December 2020.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 149th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), disclosed on Tuesday in FCTA disburses N3.6bn to area councils, stakeholders.

Aliyu described the December 2020 allocation as a great improvement of over N1 billion above the previous allocations to the councils.

She explained that out of the figure, the sum of N2,006,901,374.33 billion would go to the six area councils.

”While the sum of N1,639,162,961.26 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,646,064,335.59 billion.

”The figure also shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N376,845,610.67 million, while Gwagwalada got N375,357,514.94 million and Kuje received N306, 910, 121.89 million.

“Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N306, 921, 357.38 million, Abaji got N329, 730, 556.69 million and Kwali received N311, 136, 212.76 million,” she said.





According to her, “‘Distributions to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,268, 373, 922.70 billion.

”15 per cent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, One per cent Training Fund gulped N36, 460, 643.36 million and 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million”.

The minister, who commended the improved allocation to the area councils, stressed the need for the councils to embark on the verification of staff.

She stressed that the verification exercise would not be left in the hands of councils staff.

Aliyu maintained that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (ICPC), Office of the Auditor General and other relevant agencies would be involved in conducting the verification exercise.

She, therefore, thanked all members of the Joint Area Allocation Committee (JAAC) for their contributions towards the success recorded in the month of December 2020.

The minister also tasked them to sustain the tempo.