<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, demolished shanties, beer parlours and other illegal structures in designated Parks and Gardens in Wuse Zone 6 area of Abuja, in continuation of its reinforced measures to mitigate abuse of such places.

Speaking during the exercise, Director, Development Control Department (DCD), Mr Murktar Galadima, noted that it was a follow up to its ongoing sensitization campaign and enforcement of development standard which the government would continue till it achieved its goal.

Mr Galadima said it was going to be all over FCC, wherever there were designated parks to ensure prevailing activity was in line with what was approved for the development of such parks.

He also cautioned operators of Parks and Recreational Spots not to do any transaction with any person that was not officially assigned to do that kind of transaction.

“This administration has been up and doing in regards to the implementation of our standard. I would like to caution them (operators of parks) not to deal with anybody not officially assigned to do that responsibility, because sometimes some touts would claim that they are working for the constituted authorities whereas it is not true.

‘However, if any of our staff is found wanting, we are going to apply the civil service rule.” He declared.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Also speaking, Director, FCT Parks and Recreation Department, Architect Ali Ukele, said the affected parks were not designed for recreational purposes but supposed to be developed for basic Park form, which entails they should have green and park benches, and not supposed to have buildings in them, so that is the infractions observed.

“There are some park operators that have approved allocations, but a lot of them don’t have, so if you don’t have and you are operating illigally this operation will also catch up with you.

“We have shanties where people are sleeping within the parks, and you can see all sort of things in the Parks, there are laundry services, and all sort of shanty related activities, so we can not allow the trend to continue.

“Also, there are security threats, because people sleep in Parks, and we have complaints from residents, because people come from parks and then rob or disturb them in the night, then disappear into the parks, so this is the issue.” He stated.

It was observed that the FCTA officials, accompanied by a joint security personnel carried out the demolition exercise, after the operators or occupiers of the affected structures were allowed to salvage their valuable wares from the Parks.