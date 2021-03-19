



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday raised alarm over the increasing rate of illegal and criminal activities going on in Gudu District electrical and auto spare parts market in Abuja.

This was when a combined team of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation and Enforcement Squad of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) visited the market.

The visit was to sensitise the traders to the plans of the team to enforce a court order on sanitation.

The team warned the illegal traders of imminent enforcement of a court order to rid the market of all illegalities and then gave a 72-hour ultimatum for the removal of shanties.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said the exercise had become necessary as the market had been overtaken by illegalities that threatened public safety.

Attah noted that the nuisance created by the traders in the market was “a disaster waiting to happen.”

He explained that security and safety in the market could not be compromised for anything and, therefore, the planned sanitation exercise.

“What the traders own in this market are their shops and not the walkways and parking lots. The traders have turned the car parks into warehouses.”

Mr. Attah issued a 72-hour ultimatum to illegal traders to remove their goods from walkways and car parks.





He warned that if they didn’t comply, FCTA would have no other choice than to enforce the court order and totally shut down the market and clean it.

“We want to make the market safe for all because what we see here is a disaster waiting to happen.

“In an event of fire outbreak it would be difficult for rescue vehicles to access the market,” Attah added.

Also, the Head of Enforcement Squad, AEPB, Kaka Bello, explained that the 72-hour ultimatum was given to enable various unions in the market to correct all the wrongs.

Responding, the Managing Director, Abuja Market Management Ltd., Ibrahim Uzaibat, confirmed that traders were alerted to several contraventions and illegal activities tarnishing the image of the market.

Uzaibat said that all major markets in Abuja had approved a blueprint that must not be compromised and that comprehensive sanitation exercise had started in some of the markets to restore sanity and shoppers’ confidence.

“Court order has been issued to the traders for them to abate these nuisances. This intervention exercise is billed to take place anytime soon.

“Before it happens, however, on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory administration, we wish to inform every trader, shop owner, market user and other stakeholders in the Gudu market of the plan to sanitise the market.”

He said that the sanitisation would affect all illegal incursions, trading activities in unauthorised places as well as all criminal elements.