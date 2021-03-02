



The FCT Hospital Management Board (HMB) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has decried incessant attacks on health workers in its hospitals by relatives of patients.

Acting General Manager, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Francis Alu, who spoke with reporters in his office, said misunderstandings usually ensue when relatives think they can actually tell doctors how to treat their patients.

He also lamented that when the cases end up in police stations or courts, they drag on for a long time, distracting the health workers from concentrating on their professional jobs.

“Our health workers in the hospitals should be allowed to give out their best; it is wrong for those that come with patients to hospital to decide how the patients should be treated.





“They have to be patient with the health workers because of the number of patients they always attend to. It is always better to be calm and wait for a professional to come and do the right thing than ask him or her to do what is against the standards,” he said.

According to him, patients and their relatives are free to walk to the Chief Medical Director’s office and complain, if he or she has a challenge.

He explained that despite the increasing number of patients in the hospitals, the doctors are doing their best, which deserves praise not attacks.

Alu said the health workers are well trained and must be allowed to work in line with laid down rules and regulations.