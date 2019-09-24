<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cautioned developers against violation of the Abuja Master Plan.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukthar Galadima, issued the warning when he led an enforcement team to remove illegal fence at Plot 652 in Guzape District, which are against development control standard.

He, however, enjoined all developers to comply with the rules and regulations contained in the approval granted to them in the course of developing structures in the territory.

According to him, “We are here to enforce development control standards and as you can see, there is supposed to be a kind of water reservation between this plot and others.

“But somehow, this developer annexed into the other property and in addition to that, they built a fence beyond our standard.

“Our office noticed the violation and also received complaints from neighbours because high fence always connotes a kind of imprisonment.

“So there is this traumatic feeling, which I believe this people must have suffered and that was why they complained to us for redress.