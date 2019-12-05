<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Wednesday hinted that plans are underway to build fire service posts in major markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to check fire outbreak in the markets.

Speaking during a sensitisation exercise for traders in Wuse Market, Director of FCT Fire Service, ACG Julius Opetunsin, said although there were no design for fire service posts in the initial plans for the markets, provisions had been made to accommodate the facility to avert fire disasters.

Opetunsin advised traders to acquire in the interim, fire-fighting equipment, take proper care of their shops and always call the fire service hotlines for intervention during emergency fire outbreaks.

Opetunsin, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Mr. Jerry Timveh, explained that there were three things that usually cause fire incidents, which include fuel, oxygen and heat, adding that the traders must take care of their of shops to avoid fire incidents.

He added that the sensitization was in response to the directive by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to avoid any fire incidents in the FCT as witnessed in other parts of the country.

According to him, “Of recent, we discovered that there are lot fire incidents in some markets in the FCT. So, the FCT minister mandated the FCT Fire Service to carry out a sensitisation in all the markets. This is because we don’t want what happened in other parts of country to recurrence in the FCT.”