To boost productivity, Federal capital territory (FCT) farmers in the fisheries sub-sector have taken delivery of subsidised assorted fishery inputs from the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS).

Stanley Nzekwe, ARDS secretary, disclosed that input worth N10 million would be distributed to beneficiaries in the first phase of the programme this year.

Deep freezers, scoop nets, culture tanks and fish feed were part of the FCT Administration’s agricultural Support Initiative, aimed at bolstering food security and poverty alleviation in the territory.

Represented by Mrs. Regina Adulugba, Head, Veterinary Services in the Secretariat, during the official handing over of the items to FCT Fishery folks through balloting system, on Wednesday, in Bwari, Abuja, the ARDS scribe said the scheme would improve access to inputs that were very costly and scarce.

Said he: “Before the end of the year, input worth about N15 million will be distributed to farmers, sellers and catchers, as FCTA’s determination to make the scheme a continuous exercise for the benefit of fisher folks in FCT.”

According to him, to increase fish production in the FCT, the secretariat seeks to collaborate with any interested investor in the development of the Maitama reservoir as a recreation and aquaculture centre.

“Our policy is therefore designed to increase fish catch and fish production, which will ultimately lead to poverty alleviation, increase revenue base of the secretariat, improve the income and standard of living of the FCT fisher folks and encourage the subsidiary fisheries industry in the territory,” he said.