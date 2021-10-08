FCT residents donate vehicle to police

In a bid to quicken the response time of the police in tackling rising insecurity, the Kafe District Stakeholders have donated a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the Nigeria Police for use in the area.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, the Chairman of the Kafe District Stakeholders Forum, Mr Uche Okeke, said the need to improve the security situation in the area informed the initiative.

“It is no news that security has become a hot topic in recent times in Nigeria. The need to ramp up security measures in communities has led to the concerted efforts of community-minded people to mobilise time and resources to ensure the safety of its environments.”

“Kafe District, in particular, was unfortunate to have witnessed a few security incidents in the recent past, including kidnap attempts. It became necessary to augment the efforts of the police, particularly in the area of patrol and surveillance”, he said.

The chairman said “the Lifecamp police division, headed by the area commander, Gomwalk and our indomitable DPO, CSP Davies, have been exceptional in their dedication towards securing the lives and property of Kafe residents.

“However, as friends, we know full well that the Lifecamp police division is logistically handicapped in providing adequate and effective security to the community. It was observed that response to emergencies was being delayed by the absence of efficient vehicles to patrol and respond to emergencies and distress calls”.

He noted that “in the circumstance, Kafe district stakeholders forum called for contributions from well-meaning, security-conscious residents and business owners and within a short time, the required amount was raised and thereafter this Toyota Highlander was purchased and is now ready to be handed over to the Lifecamp police division by the stakeholders’ forum.”

He also called for the deployment of more police personnel to the area in order to ensure adequate security.

In his remarks, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr Bennett Igweh, said the police will ensure that the vehicle was used in policing the district.