



In a bid to combat theft of company assets and other valuable items such as vehicles, laptops and phones, Primly Premium Solutions Limited in partnership with the Nigerian Police Tuesday organised a two-day training workshop for selected officers from all police divisions in the FCT.

The theft of company assets notably property documents/certificates, phones, laptops vehicles among others continues to rise with slim chances of recovery.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had, last week in Abuja, commissioned a Digital Item Registry and a Lost and Found Database which was developed in partnership with Primly Premium Solutions to register ownership of items on the national database, guard against purchase of stolen items and report lost items more quickly to the police.

Speaking at the training session, General Manager of the Company, Miss Olutayo Falowo, who represented the Managing Director, Dr Vincent Udenze, said the training was the first phase in the deployment of the “Police Lost and Found Database and the Item Registry Platform”.

She said both solutions were designed to combat the sale of stolen/missing items and protect Nigerians from buying stolen items.

“The lost and found database is a digital solution designed by Primly Premium Solutions for the Nigerian Police. With this platform, when Nigerians visit police stations to report items stolen/missing, officers can now enter reports into an electronic database.





“Reports entered will be collated to a central database accessible from all divisions in the country”, she said.

She explained that “the item registry platform is an international platform that enables individuals and corporate bodies to register their valuable items with unique identification numbers for phones, vehicles, laptops, documents etcetera.

“Once registered proof of ownership certificate will be generated for the user. The platform aims to reduce item theft by keeping accurate records of item ownership”.

She listed registrable items to include IMEI number of phones, chassis number of vehicles, serial number of electronics and document number of certificates and property documents.

“Once registered, the unique identification number is linked to the registered owner’s identity. When registered items are stolen, the user can change the status of the item on the platform (www.itemregistry.com.ng) to stolen, thus discouraging second-hand buyers”, she said.

Olutayo affirmed that the partnership between PPS and the Nigerian Police was aimed at providing individuals and businesses with information that could protect them from buying stolen Items, protect vendors from the consequences of dealing with stolen items and assist local police in finding and recovering lost items.

Primly Premium Solutions is a technology-based and digital solutions company that specialises in solving societal problems through technology.