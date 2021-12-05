FCT pledges enhanced support for less privilege

Mrs Hadiza Kabir, the newly inaugurated Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Social Development Secretariat, has pledged enhanced support for the less privileged in the territory.

Kabir said this would be done through an empowerment and skills acquisition programme.

The Secretary made the pledge when she visited Karmajiji, a community that plays host to some physically challenged persons to identify with them on her recent appointment, on Saturday in Abuja.

Kabir emphasised her commitment to the betterment of their lives and improvement on their well-being through the Social Welfare Department of the secretariat.

According to Kabir, the social welfare department has programmes and activities geared towards empowerment and skill acquisition for the destitute and the physically challenged in the FCT.

The secretary noted that prior to her appointment, she had an existing relationship with the group, especially those in Karmajiji where she often visited to interact, relate and ascertain their state of wellness.

She condemned and described as unacceptable the trend of seeing them going around begging on the streets of the FCT.

Kabir told the Chief of the community to ensure that he prevailed on his subjects to desist from engaging in the shameful acts of begging as the religion of Islam condemned the act in a strong term.

She noted that there was no basis for them to beseech the streets of the FCT and engage in begging.

The secretary also promised to consolidate the achievements recorded in the secretariat and work with the management and staff of the secretariat in realising its mandate, vision and mission.

“I want to thank the almighty Allah for the privilege to be appointed to serve in the Social Development Secretariat, my gratitude also goes to the FCT Minister, FCT and the Minister of State, for the opportunity.

“Permit me to solicit the cooperation of every staff of the SDS who are now my first family to yield to me the cooperation required to achieve our goals and objectives,” she said.