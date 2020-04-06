<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated a seven-man sensitisation and monitoring committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Comrade Ochiaka Ugwu, Secretary of Council, in a statement in Abuja on Monday disclosed that the committee was set up by the Council Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche.

Ugwu listed members of the committee as Patrick Osadebamwen, the council’s Vice-Chairman and Team Lead, Benjamin Ubiri, Titi Oladimehin, Aisha Ali, Ruth Tene, Martins Odeh and Taiwo Olalere.

“Some of the terms of reference of the committee include monitoring the activities and safety of media organisations and practitioners in the FCT.

“The committee will act as the `go-between’ between practitioners, government and media organisations and the NUJ and members on matters relating to COVID-19.





“It will collate the statistics of media practitioners working in sensitive areas and those who may need any form of support, work-related or material needs.

“The committee will mobilise financial and material support and any incentive(s) or welfare package(s) for journalists who need them.

“It will also provide information from all reliable sources to journalists, starting from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and ministerial task force, as well as the other bodies providing authentic information.

“Also, it will also dispel rumours and discourage fake news, and help to sensitise and create awareness and build hope among journalists,’’ the council secretary said.