



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has congratulated residents of the nation’s capital for the peaceful conduct of February 23, 2019, Presidential and National Assembly elections across the territory.

He also noted with satisfaction that residents of the FCT performed their civic responsibility in an atmosphere characterised by peace and orderliness.

The Minister, by extension heartily congratulated the President-Elect, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the just concluded presidential elections, noting that his victory was a testament to the acceptance of his people-oriented policies over the last four years

The Minister in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye further enjoined residents of the FCT to exercise restraints in their celebration of the President’s victory and be mindful of their utterances and actions while expressing their elation.

While calling upon those that lost to accept the outcome of the polls as the will of the Almighty, he reminded all that as residents of the Center of Unity, they all had a responsibility to come together to build a capital city of our dreams.

Malam Bello also commended the efforts of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order throughout the elections and urged residents to continue to replicate their peaceful conduct as they turn on to vote for the Area Council Elections scheduled to hold on the 9th of March 2019.