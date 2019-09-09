<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has called on civil servants in the FCTA to be transparent and eschew all acts of corruption in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He also called on them to work as a team to meet the mandate of the FCTA.

Bello said this while receiving briefing from the FCTA Department of Treasury as part of his meetings with heads and management staff of Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.

Bello also expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Treasury Department, especially with the prompt payment of salaries and emoluments of workers, as well as contractors and pensioners.

He, however, commended the efforts of the department for the sanitisation of the payment procedures as matured bills were now being paid as and at when due.

While asking the department to consolidate on its good work, the minister also asked it to work with revenue generating departments and agencies to improve the internally generated revenue profile of the FCTA.

The minister had expressed concern over the low revenue profile of some of the revenue generating departments and agencies of the FCTA and charged them to work out modalities for improving their revenue generating capacity.

He also tasked them to ensure that all sources of revenue leakages within the system are effectively sealed.

In his presentation, the Director of Treasury, Ishyaku Ismail, said that the Treasury Department had been able to entrench fairness, transparency and accountability in the settlement of capital projects liabilities and the constitution of the Revenue Monitoring Committee to ensure improved revenue generation and control.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, as well as the heads of the various divisions of the Treasury Department.