FCT Minister Musa Bello said on Sunday in Abuja that his administration would continue to support the programmes and activities of faith-based organisations.

Bello, gave the assurance at the 9th Qur’an Graduation and Mosque/Centre Foundation Laying ceremony, organised by Annoor Islamic Centre.

He was represented at the event by Malam Muhammad Bashir, the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He said the FCT administration was doing everything possible to ensure that all religious organisations operating in the territory got adequate logistical support.

According to him, in each and every District of FCT, there are religious plots which are being given to religious bodies that fulfil the requirements at no cost.

He commended management of the Annoor Islamic Centre for imparting Qur’anic education on their students at the early stage of their lives.

Bello assured that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the completion of the building project.

“As you are aware, the background of every society is their younger ones and it is when the younger ones are well trained morally that the society will enjoy peace.

“Children are blessing to the family and society. Therefore, the family has a role to play in instilling moral virtues in children.

“It is a thing of joy to see children of four five years reciting and memorising the Holy Quran,“ Bello said.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdul-Rasheed Owodunni, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the centre, thanked the FCT administration for allocating the land to the centre at no cost.

Owodunni pledged the commitment of the centre to training well nurtured and successful youths who would be role models in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Fayyad Salami expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for chosing him to be among young Muslims who could recite and memorise the Holy Qur’an.

He thanked his parents for investing heavily in his education, especially the Qur’anic education.

On her part, Fayyad’s mother, Mrs Aisha Salami, said that over the years she had being praying to Allah to bless her children with knowledge of the holy Qur’an.

“Today is the happiest day of my life and I give glory to Allah for making this day a reality and I will also join Qur’anic school to learn how to memorise the Qur’an,“ Salami said.

No fewer than 25 children graduated from the centre after passing a rigorous training on how to recite and memorise the holy Qur’an.