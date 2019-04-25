<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Bwari Area Council of the FCT has appointed a 13-member Ad-hoc Committee to handle the transition process in the council.

Mr Abdullahi Isah, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the council Chairman, Mr Musa Dikko, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The committee’s appointment followed the outcome of the March 23 supplementary council elections which saw the emergence of Mr Shekwogaza Gabaya of the PDP as the chairman-elect of the council.

According to Isah, the move is to ensure a smooth and hitch-free handover process in the council.

Isah urged the committee members to discharge their duties with vigour and sense of unity.

He said the committee would ensure an orderly collation of information such as departmental activities, assets, liabilities and any other vital information.

“The committee will also check and ensure accuracy of information contained in the documents submitted to it. It will also produce a standard form of handover document that will serve as a road-map to the incoming administration,” he said.

Members of the committee, which comprised representatives from both parties are Mrs Evelyn Chukwu, Chairman, Mr Eli Peter, Co-Chairman, Mr Mohammed Loko, Mrs Bello Barikisu, Mr C. Momoh and Mrs Mary Makama.

Others are Mr Abubakar Matawale, Mr Joshua Kaima, Malam Aliyu Ibrahim, Mr Gideon Zakwoyi, Mr Ali Shere, Madam Mary Ishaya and Mr Danjuma Dankawu.

The committee has three weeks to complete its assignment with effect from April 9.