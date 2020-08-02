



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led the pack on Saturday with 130 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as the country recorded 386 new infections in the country.

Data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the cases were spread across 18 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that FCT topped the list for the of states with higher daily cases of COVID-19 for the third time consecutively with 130, while Lagos, the epicentre of the virus, reported 65.

Other states with new cases were Ondo, 37, Osun, 29, Plateau, 23, Rivers, 15, Enugu, 14, Nasarawa, 12, Bayelsa, 11, Ebonyi, 11, Ekiti, 9, Oyo 8, Edo, 8, Abia, 6, Ogun, 3, Katsina, 3, Imo 1 and Adamawa 1.

The health agency said that Nigeria had now successfully treated 20,087 COVID-19 cases following the discharge of 522 additional patients in the last 24 hours.

The health agency noted that four more persons have died from the disease.

According to the NCDC, till date, a total of 43,537 cases of the virus have been confirmed, 20,087 cases discharged and 883 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.





The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Newsmen report that Nigeria conducted 145,454 tests in July and recorded 17,457 positive cases during the same period.

It said compared to June, the figures represented a 95 per cent increase in testing numbers and 12 per cent increase in positive cases.

‘It is good news that Nigeria significantly stepped up testing in July. The 95 per cent increase in testing in July compared to June only resulted in a 12 per cent increase in positive cases.

‘June, 74,580 tests, 15,532 positive cases. July, 145,454 tests, 17,457 positive cases. July also recorded one of the lowest monthly test positivity to date.

‘July test positivity is 12 per cent. June test positivity is 21 per cent. May test positivity is 17 per cent. July also records 51 per cent of the cumulative test in the country,’ it said.

The Agency said that states that had made this possible by their daily increase in testing were, Kano, Plateau, Oyo, Lagos, FCT and Rivers States in July.