



The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, (FCT-IRS) yesterday said that the service was not embarking on any recruitment exercise as being speculated in some quarters.

The revenue service also warned fraudsters to desist from duping innocent residents in the guise of recruitment exercise by the FCT Internal Revenue Service, just as the service called on residents not to fall for the tricks of fraudsters.

It was gathered that the service was inundated with reports of ongoing staff recruitment exercise, just as the service has assured that any recruitment would be made public.

A reliable source, which spoke to newsmen, stated that the management of FCT-IRS was disturbed over the development, stressing that security operatives had stepped in to investigate the alleged recruitment scam.

The source, which pleaded anonymity said, “I want to state emphatically that FCT-IRS is not embarking on any recruitment exercise as speculated on many platforms. The management has expressed concerns over this ugly development because some fraudsters are using the corporate name of FCT-IRS to dupe innocent job seekers.

“We are calling on residents not to be desperate in search of job opportunities as fraudsters are out to dupe any gullible and desperate applicant through the social media platforms. However, I want to inform you that security operatives are digging deep into the issue and very soon, the outcome of the investigation will be made public”.