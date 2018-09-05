A 21-member committee on the review of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health Insurance Scheme (FCT-HIS) has been inaugurated.

The Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCT, Mrs Amanda Pam, performed the inauguration at the FCT Health Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja,

She said the inauguration was informed by the need to enhance standard treatment guidelines and better service delivery.

Pam added that the FCT-HIS was to make health care services available to all FCT residents, as the members of the committee were carefully selected from relevant stakeholders and health professionals.

According to her, the committee will issue the guidelines, in partnership with current realities, while putting all hands on deck to bring their experiences to bear on their assigned duties.

The committee was charged with the review and upgrade of the current standard treatment guideline of the FCT-HIS.

In his remarks, the Programme Director Manager, FCT-HIS, Dr Ahmed Danfulani, who gave an overview of the service, described it as a step in the right direction.

Danfulani, who also spoke on behalf of the committee, said the step would help to produce a document to guide the treatment of all patients.

“This is fundamental because when there are no guidelines nothing can be done. With guidelines, there must be specifics.

”It helps in the quality of the treatment, it prevents shortages from the hospital.

”We should do all the technical innovation and be more patient friendly in running the agency because the enrolment of the health insurance is for everybody.

”So, whatever we are going to do must be public friendly and that’s what we are working on,” he said.

The FCT-HIS covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses.