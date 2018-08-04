The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, yesterday disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to receive no fewer than 8,828 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Nasarawa and Kogi States.

Speaking in Abuja after a stakeholders’ meeting on the camping of the IDPs, the Managing Director, FCTA Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Idris explained that the IDPS were products of communal clashes between Ebira people of Kogi State and Bassa people of Nasarawa state.

Idris said the FCTA got involved because the IDPs were taking refuge in Kwali and Abaji Area Councils of the FCT.

He revealed that a suitable accommodation had been found at the Senior Secondary School in Dangara, Kwali Area Council where only the IDPs would be sheltered for the one-month camping.

According to him, after the one-month camping, expected to open on September 1, 2018, the IDPs would be repatriated to their communities of origin in line with international law.

Idris, who also heads the camping committee said as soon as the two state governments were done with their peace efforts, the IDPs would be sent to their communities.