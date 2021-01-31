



Mr Shanabo Abubakar has been re-elected as the new Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

Abubakar was re-elected for another tenure of four years at the 9th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference of the MHWUN FCT council on Saturday in Abuja.





Others elected are Mr Modi Jibrin as the Vice-Chairman, while Mr Oba Ahmed as Trustee, Mr Ado Mohammed as Auditor and Mr Kaura Sauki as the Pubic Relations Officer of the union.

Newsmen report that Mr Shanabo Abubakar and his team will pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.