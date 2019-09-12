<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the refund to Pilgrims who paid above the actual hajj fare and performed hajj in 2019.

Public Relations Officer of the board, Malam Muhammad Aliyu, explained in a statement that the refund was becaese of reduction of 2019 hajj fare after review of the charges by service providers negotiated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He said that all pilgrims who paid the initial hajj fare which was above N1,497, 480.65 for the hajj exercise would benefit from the refund.

Aliyu, therefore, advised pilgrims who had paid above the approved hajj fare and participated in the exercise through the board in 2019 to forward their application for the refund.

He said such pilgrims should state their bank account details and receipt of payment as no cash payment would be entertained for the refunds.

According to him, Pilgrims who have already supplied the board with the relevant documents should not bother to apply again as the board had reached advanced stage in processing the payment of the refund.

He said the relevant document should be submitted to the respective area officers or any official of the board in the six Area Councils of the FCT or at the Head Office of the board located at the Central Area, Abuja.

He explained that pilgrims who had no bank account were expected to forward letters authorising the board to pay the money into third party’s account which the detail should be provided by the beneficiary.