FCT: Expert calls for integration of STEM into learning system

The Founder, Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, has called for the incorporation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) into special education schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adejugbe-Williams made the call Friday in Abuja at a news conference on “Strengthening Education in Special Schools“.

She said the integration of the STEM curriculum would ensure inclusive growth and development in the FCT.

The educationist noted that STEM was one of the fastest-growing occupational clusters with prospects for employment in some of the promising areas of the global high technology sector.

“The need for integrated STEM education in special schools for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) has never been more critical in order to prepare them to take advantage of the vast opportunities in this field.

“A project is set to initiate an institutional process to equip teachers and their students with the knowledge and skills to successfully embark upon a STEM pathway, “she said.

Adejugbe-Williams disclosed that verifiable research evidence showed that none of the special schools in the FCT had integrated STEM curriculum despite the huge advantage it would offer to PWD.

“There are four government special schools for Persons With Disabilities and Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation in the FCT.

“This presents ample opportunities for the institutionalization of STEM education inclusivity,“ the education expert said.