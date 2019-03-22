



The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has taken its sensitisation on oral health to Government Science Secondary School, Maitama and Roberto Group of Schools, Wuse.

Dr Roland Aigbovo, the branch Chairman of the association, who led his colleagues to the schools, told the students and teachers that the issue of oral hygiene must be tackled from the grassroots.

He said that it was necessary to carry out oral health talks and provide free dental check for the students and staff as a way of giving back to the community.

“I encourage that everyone should go for a routine oral check for a healthy life. Oral hygiene is a sure way to a robust life,’’ he said.

Aigbovo said that a person’s mouth was the first part of their body that would project them to the world, adding that there is need to take adequate care of the mouth.

He called on the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA) to hasten the integration of oral health services into primary healthcare.

The ARD chairman said that this would further increase access to basic dental services.

Aigbovo said: “We appeal for the domestication and implementation of National Oral Health Policy in the country.

“The policy has the goal of achieving optimal oral health for all Nigerians, and this can be achieved by setting up dental units in all districts and general hospitals.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that free tooth brushes and toothpaste were distributed to students and teachers at the schools visited, while they were being examined.