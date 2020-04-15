<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Capital Territory has discharged seven additional patients from its coronavirus isolation and treatment centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

By this latest development, the total number of COVID-19 cases discharged in FCT is now 18.

They were discharged late Tuesday night after having satisfied all the necessary protocols including testing negative for the virus twice in the last 72 hours.





“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today. The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory,” the FCT said in a short message from its COVID-19 Media team.

Four patients were discharged on Easter Sunday from the centre, joining the first set of patients, numbering seven that recovered from the respiratory contagion.

The FCT has 58 coronavirus cases, the second highest in the country after Lagos State.