FCT council chairs refute allegations of infighting

The FCT Area Council chairmen and the FCT Area Council Services Secretariat have denounced the allegations of infighting and disloyalty to the office of the FCT Minister of State as mischievous and a deliberate attempt to pitch the council chairmen against the office of the minister and representatives of the National Assembly.

The six chairmen strongly debunked media reports accusing the authorities of the councils of taking decisions and implementing policies in total disregard to superior authorities.

Reports insinuated that the area council chairmen were taking decisions without recourse to the office of the Minister of State, who supervises the activities of the councils and other auxiliary matters or the FCT representatives at the National Assembly who oversight the FCT Administration.

The rebuttal was contained in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The six area council chairmen and FCT Area Council Services Secretariat blamed mischief makers and political detractors for trying to sow seeds of discord between the office of the Minister of State and the council chairmen.

The statement was signed by the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a news item trending in both traditional and social media platforms orchestrated by some disgruntled characters. Ordinarily, the authorities of the area councils would have ignored the entire report and remained taciturn, but silence is consent.

“The publication is a desperate attempt to plant seed of discord between her and the council chairmen and must not be allowed to stay. We will not take her motherly love for granted. We are very loyal to her and have never had it so good till her coming. Therefore, nobody should disturb this peace,”

He called on their constituents to disregard the malicious publication aimed at overheating the system, adding the chairmen will not be deterred in carrying out their constitutional mandates of providing welfare and security to the people.