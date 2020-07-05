



The Federal Capital Territory has confirmed that 74 new cases of coronavirus disease have been detected in Abuja.

The FCTA disclosed this in a tweet via its Twitter account on Sunday.

According to the FCT authorities, the total number of confirmed cases in the FCT now stands at 2,153.

The tweet reads “74 NEW CASES IN THE FCT.

“Summary of COVID19FCT as at July 4th, 2020.





“Total number of confirmed cases: 2153.

“Total number of active cases: 1650.

“468 patients have been discharged with 35 deaths recorded.

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. “

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday confirmed 603 new cases of the viral infection across the country.