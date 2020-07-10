The Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has warned residents of Bauchi state to adhere strictly to protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Coronavirus, saying that the pandemic is not yet over.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Abuja.

The FCTA made the confirmation on its Twitter page on Friday.

It added that Abuja has so far recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths.

The tweet read: “17 NEW CASES IN THE FCT.

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at July 9th, 2020.


“Total number of confirmed cases: 2365.

“Total number of active cases: 1774.

“Total discharged: 556.

“Deaths recorded: 35.

“Residents are urged to #TakeResponsibility to #StaySafe.”

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as at today is 30748, according to the NCDC.

