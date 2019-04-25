<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some residents of Pegi Community, in Kuje Area Council, on Wednesday protested the lack of infrastructure and land encroachment in the area by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The protesters barricaded the entrance of the estate, holding placards with inscriptions like; “PMB, FCT Minister save Kuje Pegi community.”

The protesters alleged that the administration had failed to complete the road project linking Kuje town to the community, internal roads in the estate and have distorted the original master plan of the community.

They said that the plan of the Pegi Resettlement site was originally mapped out by the former minister of the territory, Malam Nasir el-Rufai in 2005.

Mr Aderibigbe Taiwo, leader of the protesters said the protest was to draw the attention authorities on the negligence and hardship on residents of the community.

“We the residents of Pegi community wish to notify the public that several distortions have been made to the original master plan of our community.

“The protest became necessary as a result of the negative impacts such distortions have on our lives and environment.

“The places designed as green areas, meant to prevent flooding and pollution have been allocated to persons unknown to us.

“We want the Honourable Minister to use his good office and stop further distortions of the original master plan and provide basic amenities to the community,” he said.

Taiwo added that the plot of land allocated for Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools in the original master plan have been sold out.

According to him, the community has suffered hardship as a result of infrastructural deficit and security challenges.

Reacting, Mrs Zaliha’u Ahmed, the Director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, FCDA, said all the complaints have been duly received by the Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello.

Ahmed added that the FCT Minister has approved the demolition of all illegal structures within the estate by the Department of Development Control in Kuje.